Emergency room in Oliver closed again due to staff shortages

Photo: Castanet file photo

Once again, Oliver and area residents are being advised by Interior Health that South Okanagan General Hospital will close its emergency room temporarily due to physician shortages.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 4 p.m. Friday, November 10 to 8 a.m. Saturday, November 11. Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.

Such announcements have become old hat to locals in recent months, and the provincial government says they are committed to funding dedicated to increasing staffing to avoid such issues.

Interior Health says that "normally," the SOGH emergency room should be open 24/7.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.



Anyone who has a life-threatening health emergency can cal 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.



Alternatively, if a patient is unsure whether their issue is an emergency, they can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca.