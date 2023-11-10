Osoyoos residents facing average 39 per cent hike in taxes, fees next year

Photo: Castanet

Some Osoyoos residents are experiencing sticker shock this week, after a letter went out to municipal taxpayers detailing hefty hikes in fees and taxes they will have to pay in 2024.

Average single-family dwellings will pay a total overall increase of 39.3 per cent, up to $5,366.49 as opposed to the 2023 average of $3,852.45.

Some portions of the tax bill that are overseen by the provincial government will not be known until 2024.

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

Town council underwent the budget process late last month, hearing from staff that the municipality is in dire need of more funding to deal with major infrastructure issues, particularly their long-beleaguered water system and wastewater management.

Director of finance Jim Zakall called it a "very difficult" and "challenging" budget, with so many projects in need of attention.

In his report to council, he noted that Osoyoos has, until now, enjoyed relatively low tax rates when compared to the rest of the valley, which has, in part, led to a financial situation is "not conducive to a sustainable municipality," particularly one that welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists annually.

"It is important to note that the required financial commitment is substantial, which will undoubtedly place hardship on some property owners and/or tenants," Zakall wrote in the report.

"However, it is also important to note that our taxes and utilities have been significantly less than the typical residential dwelling within the valley for a prolonged period of time. This significant prolonged discount of approximately $800 annually contributed to our infrastructure deficit, which needs to be recouped. Unfortunately, this means our taxes and utilities will need to increase to well above what the average single-family dwelling pays within the region to make up for the difference.”

He added his opinion that now is the time to invest in the future.

"Delaying stuff can lead to significant issues," he said.

"At the end of the day, there are many things [in this budget] there's no doubt we need to address, delaying them will ultimately cost more money ... our goal is to have a long-term outlook that is as financially [responsible] as possible."

Notably large capital project line items in the 2024 budget include a combined $6.8 million for projects related to wastewater improvements, including for odour control at the wastewater treatment plant, and $15.6 million for various water system infrastructure needs.

Another notable inclusion is direction to staff to explore hiring a communications officer at the cost of $100,000 per year, after multiple councillors and the mayor noted that they have heard from frustrations from the public with lack of information about municipal decisions that later come as a surprise.

The budget also highlights some successful grants obtained this year:

Water Treatment Plant: $9M

85th Street Plaza: $550K for beautification and attraction to businesses in the downtown core

Infrastructure grant $2.5M for beautification/rehabilitation of a portion of Main Street from the bridge to the Shoppers Drug Mart corner.

The total 2024 operating budget is $53,184,567.