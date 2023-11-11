Sip into the holiday season with Winter in Wine Country weekends

Photo: Aaron Hagen/Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

Sip your way into the holiday season with Winter in Wine Country, upcoming in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

Taking place Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3, 2023, tasting rooms throughout the region will be offering special seasonal treats, festive gifts, vineyard light-ups and more.

Below is just a taste of what will be on the menu:

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery : Guests can guess how many owl ornaments are on the tree for a chance to win a gift basket. On Nov. 25, Pluto the Burrowing Owl will be visiting. The winery donates its tasting fees to the protection of this endangered species.

: Guests can guess how many owl ornaments are on the tree for a chance to win a gift basket. On Nov. 25, Pluto the Burrowing Owl will be visiting. The winery donates its tasting fees to the protection of this endangered species. Cellar Door & More, home to Jackson Triggs and Inniskillin: Enjoy chilly afternoon chili tastings, $15 for non-members, $10 for members.

Enjoy chilly afternoon chili tastings, $15 for non-members, $10 for members. Church & State: Enjoy a live band and complimentary festive snacks on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 from 1-4 p.m., as well as discounts on wine purchases.

Enjoy a live band and complimentary festive snacks on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 from 1-4 p.m., as well as discounts on wine purchases. Culmina Family Estate Winery : Audrey’s Breads will be selling artisan-made sourdough breads and baked goods on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. Complimentary wine tastings will be available as well as a 10 per cent discount on purchases of six bottles or more.

Audrey’s Breads will be selling artisan-made sourdough breads and baked goods on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. Complimentary wine tastings will be available as well as a 10 per cent discount on purchases of six bottles or more. Hester Creek Estate Winery: will offer complimentary mulled wine in addition to their regular complimentary wine tastings, with mulled wine kids available for purchase, part of the Terrafina at Home collection.

will offer complimentary mulled wine in addition to their regular complimentary wine tastings, with mulled wine kids available for purchase, part of the Terrafina at Home collection. Lakeside Cellars: Llibrary tasting flights for visitors on both weekends, the chance to sample something new and exciting with the opportunity to purchase bottles for gifts. Tasting flights are $10, waived with the purchase of two bottles. Reservations recommended.

Llibrary tasting flights for visitors on both weekends, the chance to sample something new and exciting with the opportunity to purchase bottles for gifts. Tasting flights are $10, waived with the purchase of two bottles. Reservations recommended. Moon Curser Vineyards: Fifteen per cent discount on all wine and retail purchases both weekends, along with complimentary bottle gift wrapping. Tasting fees will benefit South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

Fifteen per cent discount on all wine and retail purchases both weekends, along with complimentary bottle gift wrapping. Tasting fees will benefit South Okanagan Women in Need Society. Nostalgia Wines: Locally crafted gift pop-up stores will take place both weekends.

Locally crafted gift pop-up stores will take place both weekends. Silver Sage Winery: A twinkling holiday light up will take place Nov. 25 at 4 p.m with thousands of sparkling lights, alongside complimentary appetizers, wine tastings and gifts for children.

A twinkling holiday light up will take place Nov. 25 at 4 p.m with thousands of sparkling lights, alongside complimentary appetizers, wine tastings and gifts for children. Tinhorn Creek Vineyards: Enjoy a wine and chocolate pairing tasting with complimentary mulled wine, plus 20 per cent off wine and gifts.

Enjoy a wine and chocolate pairing tasting with complimentary mulled wine, plus 20 per cent off wine and gifts. VinAmité Cellars: Both weekends will see a complimentary cheese fondue party for guests with paired wine tastings.



Many wineries will also be offering wine advent calendars, featuring 12-bottles of mystery wines. Moon Curser Vineyards, Nostalgia Wines and Road 13 Vineyards have those in stock while supplies last.

For more on the Winter in Wine Country weekends, click here.