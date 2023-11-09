225660
223002
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver readying for annual holiday light up celebration

Lighting up for the season

- | Story: 456567

The Oliver Business Association is excited to host the town's official light up ceremony ahead of the holiday season.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, join the fun downtown starting at 5 p.m., with local businesses offering holiday specials.

Then, at 6 p.m., Santa will arrive downtown, and at 6:15 p.m., the Oliver Elementary School choir will perform.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be an official countdown before the festive lights are turned on for the season.

The fun will continue at Lion's Park. There will be a light tunnel, artisan market, food trucks and a bonfire, topped off with fireworks at 8 p.m.

The event is free to attend.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

223983