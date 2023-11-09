Oliver readying for annual holiday light up celebration

Photo: Oliver Business Association

The Oliver Business Association is excited to host the town's official light up ceremony ahead of the holiday season.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, join the fun downtown starting at 5 p.m., with local businesses offering holiday specials.

Then, at 6 p.m., Santa will arrive downtown, and at 6:15 p.m., the Oliver Elementary School choir will perform.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be an official countdown before the festive lights are turned on for the season.

The fun will continue at Lion's Park. There will be a light tunnel, artisan market, food trucks and a bonfire, topped off with fireworks at 8 p.m.

The event is free to attend.