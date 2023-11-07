Crowsnest Highway east of Osoyoos saw temporary closure after Tuesday crash

Photo: Jesse Zerr First responders attend a crash which closed Highway 3 at 62 Avenue east of Osoyoos on Tuesday.

The Crowsnest Highway just east of Osoyoos was closed to traffic in both directions for about an hour on Tuesday evening after a crash.

A photo submitted to Castanet from a reader shows police, firefighters and paramedics responding to the collision, which happened on Highway 3 at 62 Avenue.

As of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the highway had been reopened.

A passerby told Castanet it appeared there were two vehicles involved in the crash.

There is no official word yet on any injuries sustained as a result of the incident.