Venables Theatre hosting Cowboy Christmas with Rob Dinwoodie and Friends

There will be a mix of song, story, poetry and drama at Oliver's Venables Theatre next month to bring an “Old Fashioned Cowboy Christmas" to town.

Rob Dinwoodie and band will be welcoming in the Christmas season by playing both new and favourite holiday carols.

Throughout the show, viewers will be transported to a Christmas in the early years of B.C. with Jason Armstrong, a popular Okanagan DJ, playwright and actor who plays the part of Shorty Pringle of the historic Gang Ranch from the Chilcotin.

Armstrong depicts a cabin-fevered cowboy looking for community in the winter of late 1800s and the Christmas that changed his view of this occasion.

The show is led by Dinwoodie, who is described as a "cowboy first, and singer songwriter second," and has entertained folks from around the world as he and his band Open Range have hosted the popular Cowboy Dinner Show at the historic O'Keefe Ranch just north of Vernon.

Audience will also get to hear some cowboy poetry thanks to Ken Mather, a popular historian and author who has written six books on B.C.'s west.

Also joining the musical troupe for this Christmas occasion is Anjuli Dynna, a fiddler who has played for the Okanagan Symphony Orchastra as well as in popular bands in the valley.

"Cowboy Christmas is sure to bring back fond memories of Christmas and is sure to be the highlight of your family's Christmas season," Dinwoodie said.

Cowboy Christmas with Rob Dinwoodie and Friends will be at the Venables Theatre on Dec. 2. The shows runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for students, which can be found online at venablestheatre.ca or by calling 250-298-1626

Cowboy Rob Dinwoodie