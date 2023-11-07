Popular lottery for tickets to unique South Okanagan winery run opening soon

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

The popular Half Corked Marathon in Oliver will be back in 2024, and the annual lottery for highly-prized tickets will open this month.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, the unique event will take place in the South Okanagan, seeing participates in creative costumes wind their way through wineries and vineyards over 20 kilometres in the Oliver/Osoyoos area, sampling beverages all along.

"Participants should be able to run 5km with some levels of incline over rugged terrain, in order to comfortably complete the 20km route in the time allocated," reads a press release from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

"The 'Sag Wagon' will be ready to assist guests who don’t reach the mid-way point before the cut off time, and transport them to the Party at the Finish Line."



Tickets are sold via a lottery system, which opens on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. Winners will be contacted by Nov. 21 with the opportunity to purchase tickets to the spring event. Tickets cost $275 plus tax.



Half Corked Marathon weekend events also include the Primavera Party and an intimate multi-course dinner at a winery location the evening after the run, both of which include transportation from Oliver and Osoyoos, dinner, wine and entertainment.



For more information and to sign up for the ticket lottery next week, click here.