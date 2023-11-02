Osoyoos seeking public feedback on action plan for childcare needs

Photo: Castanet

The Town of Osoyoos is looking closer at childcare needs in the community, seeking local feedback to paint an accurate picture.

Amidst an ongoing crisis in British Columbia, with demand for childcare far exceeding available places, Osoyoos has decided it needs an action plan.

Town council has approved funding for Cornerstone Planning Group to produce a childcare needs assessment that "demonstrates the ability to create inclusive, flexible, and accessible care that is culturally based," and that "provides quality education and learning opportunities for all children," according to a press release issued Thursday.

The hope is that findings will shape future council decisions regarding childcare spaces and help direct staff towards grant funding from the provincial and federal governments.

"What is critical to this study is community input," the town says.

"A survey has been crafted to collect such feedback, ensuring that it accurately incorporates local perspectives and thereby enhancing the alignment of the Osoyoos Childcare Plan with the community's needs and ideas."

Osoyoos residents can find and complete the survey online here.