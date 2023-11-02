Former employee suing Osoyoos child care centre for nearly $400k

Photo: Stock photo, Pexels

After claiming to experience "'significant bullying and harassment" at the Osoyoos Child Care Centre Society, a former employee has filed a civil lawsuit against them.

The suit, filed Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton by Elizabeth Morrison-Burnett, names the daycare as the defendant and alleges mistreatment by a former manager.

She alleges that starting around September 2021, she began to experience problems with her supervisor, who began making various inappropriate, belittling and demeaning comments on an ongoing basis.

Morrison-Burnett claims she was intentionally left out of decisions she previously was a part of and was prevented from accessing "critical information" to perform her job duties and responsibilities on an "ongoing basis."

While Morrison-Burnett said she tried to address her concerns multiple times with her supervisor, at no point was this shared with the board of directors and she saw no intervention.

Morrison-Burnett alleges further that she was frequently left alone supervising the infant and toddler program, with no ability to use the washroom or take her legally-mandated breaks.

She had been working at the daycare since 2016 as an early childhood educator and alleges that she had started to suffer from severe depression, anxiety and insomnia directly because of her supervisor's treatment.

Morrison-Burnett claims she left her job on Sep. 27, 2022, unable to further cope with the bullying and harassment, describing it as being pushed out over many months.

She is seeking close to $400,000 for alleged injuries suffered, intentional infliction of mental suffering, moral damages and punitive damages.

A current manager at the daycare reached by phone told Castanet she personally was not managing at the time of the alleged incidents, and is presently unaware of the lawsuit, as there had been a transition including change of management in August.

She added that the supervisor named in the suit is no longer a staff member at the daycare.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court.