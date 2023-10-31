Annual Osoyoos event saw witches take to the water instead of the skies

Photo: Ron Hiller/YouTube Witches dancing on Osoyoos Lake.

Osoyoos Lake had some spooky-looking visitors this weekend, ahead of Halloween.

On Sunday afternoon, witches of all ages took to the water instead of the skies.

For several years now, the "Witches on the Water" paddle has seen dozens of attendees bring their paddle boards and kayaks down to Gyro Beach for a group paddle on the lake, all dressed up in magical, creative costumes and regalia.

The group made their way out on the water, braving the cold, and also celebrated on the beach with dancing, food trucks and music, while spectators and supporters joined in the light-hearted event.

The event has grown increasingly popular in the years since its inception in 2020.

A local, Ron Hiller, captured the afternoon on video of the group's festivities. Watch his full video below.

Contributed