Osoyoos' community services advisory committee busy with smorgasbord of items

Photo: MantaFango via Wikimedia Commons. A rider on a "pump track" in which riders generate momentum by up and down body movements.

A naked bike ride, more pickleball courts, Cactus Jalopies and crosswalk safety were all on the agenda of Osoyoos’ Community Services Advisory Committee at its last meeting.

The committee is comprised of six members of the public, Jim King representing council and Gerald Davis, Director of Community Services, who are tasked with discussing various community events and facilities before making recommendations for consideration by council.

King says the group has “very good meetings and active discussions.” It met on August 1 with the minutes submitted to council at its Oct. 24 regular meeting.

First on the agenda for new business was a proposal to expand the number of pickleball courts.

The options considered included an expansion into the current dog park for two more courts; sharing tennis court 3 as the Desert Pickleball Club did for its recent tournament on Sept. 8-10; or through outright conversion of tennis court 3 into four pickleball courts.

In order to do the necessary study into the options and engineering pre-design the committee heard that the proposal would require the town to lease the courts to the club so that they could apply for grant funding from the province.

The town has approved $120,000 for court upgrades this year and the club is committed to fund $30,000.

The committee approved a motion that tennis court 3 be dedicated to the overall plan for designing more pickleball courts at West Bench, subject to a successful lease agreement that will include options for expansion to the West and to the North.

In a presentation to the committee, Kurt Bausenhaus, VP of Desert Pickleball Club highlighted the success of the “Fun in the Sun Tournament” held in Sept. and reiterated the desire to host the three-day pickleball provincials in the future.

He also said the club would like to get the high school involved in the sport.

Support for Cactus Jalopies was underscored by the committee and it was noted that the town provided a grant of $7,500 towards the event held this summer.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the committee committed to various things around the event including having a dedicated person to sit in on the group meetings and be the liaison. More open communication was also pledged.

It was also stated that: “The town will need to be part of the planning and having a seat at the table. As in previous years the Town has always supported the event with funding, equipment, staff time and facility use.”

Additionally, it was noted that the town has not received any official report on the funding that was received for 2023.

The idea of a new event was broached, with the suggestion that a new “Taste of Osoyoos” event could be held at the infield at Desert Park involving beer gardens, wineries, and food trucks.

“Something the town could possibly host or be part of an annual fundraising event,” the committee stated adding a non-profit group would need to take the lead. Potential dates that were suggested included April or the May long weekend to attract tourists in shoulder season.

A pump track was also brought up with interest from the Mountain Bike Club and Sessions Outdoor Sports and other local businesses interested in supporting it.

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping,” generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing. It was originally designed for mountain bikes and BMX bikes they are now also commonly used by skateboarders, and accessible to wheelchairs.

Possible locations include the Splash Park and Gyro Park and Davis will work with the bike club to determine the size and cost involved in constructing one. It was also discussed that the project could be discussed during the park assessment charrette.

And also related to cycling the committee “briefly” discussed a proposal for a naked bike ride. According to the minutes: “Committee had mixed feelings on the event. Discuss with Administration for direction.”

On a slightly more serious note, the meeting also discussed the need to enhance the visibility of two crosswalks - the crosswalk across Main St. at 87th St. in which the “button is delayed” and the crosswalk at the Holiday Inn which the committee says “isn’t safe for pedestrian crossing”. It was suggested that the issues be referred to the accessibility committee.

The members of the public on the committee include Carol Nesdoly, Justin Fortin, Kayla Neville, Rod Trites, Steve Boyce, and Fred Hamilton.