New provincial legislation to streamline foreign credential recognition

Photo: krakenimages on Unsplash

Skilled immigrants who qualify in any of 29 professional categories will be able to start work sooner under new legislation introduced in Victoria on Monday and is based on work already being done to facilitate healthcare workers coming to BC.

Bill 38, International Credentials Recognition Act, is designed to facilitate the recognition of credentials of qualified professionals from 29 professions, who were educated outside of Canada. These include occupations like engineers, social workers, early childhood educators, paramedics, real estate brokers and teachers.

Commenting on the move, Denise Blashko, Manager, South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce lauded the announcement saying, “it is a step in the right direction to support our local businesses in finding qualified staff.

“We are hopeful that this legislation passes and that other professions can be included in the very near future, or addressed through another system.”

Currently, internationally trained professionals face huge obstacles and an often-confusing process to get their credentials recognized which includes the catch-22 of requiring Canadian work experience prior to being accredited in Canada.

BC is expected to have over one million job vacancies between 2022 and 2032, according to the BC Chamber of Commerce who applauded the move. “It is recognized the openings will not be filled by Canadians alone; immigrants will be needed in a variety of professions to address the labour shortfalls,” the chamber said.

Premier David Eby said BC’s skills shortage means “we cannot afford to leave anyone on the sidelines.” The move is aimed at getting people to work faster, fill in-demand jobs and provide much-needed services to people in BC, he said.

If passed, it will require 18 regulatory bodies overseeing 29 professions to remove barriers in the 29 professions and make it easier and quicker for those qualified professionals to seek credential recognition, no matter where they were trained.

“This will help folks find work in their chosen fields faster, increase their opportunities for success, and build a stronger BC economy that is inclusive, sustainable and leaves no one behind,” said Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development.

“Immigration is, and will continue to be, critical to navigating our workforce challenges in British Columbia over the coming decade,” said Fiona Famulak, President and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce.

“We sell our newcomers, our businesses, and our economy short when we allow foreign credentials to be under-recognized and therefore under-valued. There are too many examples of new immigrants to Canada working in positions for which they are over-qualified because of the onerous barriers they face to have their international credentials recognized,” she added.

This legislation builds on the work being done by the Ministry of Health to create new pathways for healthcare workers coming to Canada. The new superintendent responsible for promoting fair credential recognition will work with the body overseeing changes to be brought into effect through the Health Professions and Occupations Act.

The 29 occupations are: