Osoyoos council approves marine business rezoning looks to do a a larger rezone

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

A new marine business in Osoyoos had their request for site-specific rezoning approved by town council at the Oct. 10 meeting, and the town is considering a complete rezone of the area to open up its potential for other new businesses.

The owner of 6041 51st Street, who has opened a marine repair, retail, and boat spa business on the property, can now dedicate 50 per cent of the subject property to outdoor boat storage. No public objections to the change have been raised throughout the process, including at the Sept. 12 meeting where it received its third and final reading.

Its former M3-Special Industrial Zoning is specific to the stretch of land between Lakeshore Drive and 51st Avenue to allow businesses such as repair shops, manufacturing plants, and car washes. In accordance with that zoning, previous uses of the building include a car repair business and Rona building supply centre.

If that special industrial zone were aligned with the Official Community Plan’s designation of General Commercial, which the Town has considered as part of their recent zoning bylaw updates, usage would be opened up for distilleries, restaurants and other service-related businesses but industrial businesses would effectively be zoned out.

For now, council members and town staff agreed that the rezoning of 6041 51st Street will allow Wakeside Marine to provide a vital service both to tourists and to year-round residents, which is an important consideration for the local economy.