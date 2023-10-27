Limited support for active transportation ‘niceties’ in Oliver

Photo: File Town staff prepared a plan that included 12 different projects including upgrades such as putting benches on the Hike and Bike Trail.

Oliver Town Council agreed on providing limited financial support for a shortened list of active transportation “niceties” not “necessities” around town.

Town council was prompted with an opportunity to send an application to the BC Active Transportation funding program to receive a grant to cover up to 70 per cent of the cost of active transportation projects. The deadline to apply for the grant is the end of October.

Town staff prepared a plan that included 12 different projects related to active transportation around town, costing a total of $401,040. If accepted, this proposal would be eligible for a $270,000 grant. The town would then have to move $131,040 from the general capital reserve to fund the rest of the project.

The plan included a myriad of upgrades such as putting benches on the Hike and Bike Trail, installing bike racks throughout the town, installing a bike repair station with an air kit at Lions Park and Rotary Beach, the installation of bottle can recyclers and garbage receptacles on the Hike and Bike Trail, at the Community Park, Lions Park, Kinsman Park and Rotary Beach.

Other upgrades included drinking fountains, flashing lights at crosswalks, signage at parks and trails and solar lighting in the Community Park and on the Hike and Bike Trail.

Councillor David Mattes was not in favour of supporting the project because it’s “a fairly large expense for the town.”

He explained that, “I don’t support this because of the sheer number of dollars involved. We have a lot of other capital projects in our budgeting that I know we weren’t able to fund last year and those projects have not gone away. These are all really nice wonderful things to have but to me that’s exactly what they are niceties not necessities.”

Mayor Martin Johansen expressed feeling similar to Mattes, saying these are low and medium priority projects, while further explaining he is not in favour of the timing of agreeing to spend this amount of money before budget discussions.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla responded by saying she supported the project. She explained that this is an opportunity to knock off a bunch of little things all at once instead of “one here and one there”.

“They are definitely niceties not necessities, but niceties that make life for our citizens potentially more comfortable, better access to water, better access to rest, encouraging outdoor living and active transportation,” Veintimilla explained.

Councillor Aimee Grice supported the idea of scaling down the size of the plan and focusing on some of the higher priority options on the list, such as finishing the Hike and Bike Trail and safety improvements for walking in the park.

There was not unanimous agreement on what should be taken out, although solar lighting in the community park was a big ticket item totaling around $78,000 that was considered not necessary.

Council came to the decision to direct staff to come up with a shortened list up to a total cost of $100,000, and apply for the grant, resulting in the town’s portion of the cost being limited to $30,000.

Town staff have to choose projects that equal a quarter of the total amount of the original plan. The cost of some of these projects are as follows: Waste Receptacles on the Hike and Bike Trail will cost $7,000. A drinking fountain at Rotary Beach and Triangle Park would cost $20,000 each. Bottle and can recyclers installed would cost $1,200. Bike repair stations would cost $7,000 and benches along the Hike and Bike Trail would cost $15,000 to name a few.

One of the bigger ticket items is installing three sets of Flashing lights at the crosswalks at Fairview Road and Gala St., Lakeside Place and Lakeside Blvd, and the intersection of Spartan St. and Rockcliffe Rd. that would cost $48,000.

Mattes also expressed some frustration with these types of grant applications coming to council so late.

In response to a query about bringing the discussion back to the next council meeting to discuss a revised list, Mattes said they are unable to do that because “the deadline is at the end of the month and it’s in front of us at the last minute and it happens far too often.”