Oliver Osoyoos Times Chronicle newspaper changing ownership

The Oliver Osoyoos Times Chronicle is going independent.

Ownership of the weekly newspaper will be transitioning to publisher Sherani Theophilus, as of Oct. 31, 2023. The change comes after a merger between the Times Chronicle and Castanet in May.

"Castanet had great intentions to incorporate the print edition of the Chronicle into our business model by providing traditional print advertising options while increasing our news coverage in the region,” said Chris Kearney, Castanet senior vice president and general manager.

“Unfortunately, the plan didn’t come to fruition as anticipated, but we feel Sherani and her team has an opportunity to continue the tradition of printed newspapers in the South Okanagan and we wish them success.”

The Times Chronicle will continue to publish and distribute its print edition on Thursdays while timeschronicle.ca will again be the publication’s digital home.

“We hear from you, our readers and our treasured subscribers, every day how appreciated we are,” said Theophilus in an editorial announcing the change in the Oct. 18 print edition of the Times Chronicle.

“A newspaper story can be a thousand words long to paint a complete picture, pardon the metaphor,” she continued. “Newspapers are a full read of a week's worth of noteworthy articles. They are consumed differently and there is still a place for them in today’s world.”

Don Urquhart will continue as managing editor of the Times Chronicle, which will be moving into new offices in the Century 21 building at 8317 Main Street in Osoyoos.

Castanet, meanwhile, will be hiring an additional reporter for the South Okanagan who will live in Oliver or Osoyoos, and work out of the current offices at 8305 68 Ave in Osoyoos.

Healthy competition amongst multiple news organizations in Oliver and Osoyoos means local readers will ultimately be better served.