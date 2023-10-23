Oliver applies for grant to address Wolfcub Creek flooding

Photo: File File photo shows Testalinda Creek in spring.

Wolfcub Creek in Oliver is the target of a grant application to reduce the risk of flooding after the freshet in May of this year.

Oliver town council decided to approve sending an application to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) for disaster risk reduction funding in the amount of $45,000 for community emergency preparedness.

This funding would begin the first phase of a two phase project to assess and improve town infrastructure around Wolfcub Creek to prevent damages to infrastructure and property due to the risk of flooding

In May of this year, Wolfcub Creek and Hester Creek were overwhelmed with water and resulted in multiple yards, and at least one basement flooding.

If the grant application is successful, phase 1 would include hiring an engineering firm to conduct an assessment and develop a plan for Wolfcub Creek. This plan would extend from the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) and town jurisdiction near Tuc-el-Nuit Dr. and McKinney Rd to Okanagan River.

This assessment would focus on infrastructure such as culverts that were damaged in the May 2023 freshet and whether they need to be enhanced or replaced.

Adam Goodwin, Emergency Program Coordinator for the town explained in his report to council that the OIB is planning to make improvements to its infrastructure along the creek as a result of this year’s flooding as well.

Since the town’s infrastructure is downstream from the proposed improvements on OIB land, the planning and work will be coordinated with the OIB’s plans.

Once the plans are in place, the town will then use them to apply for an additional grant from the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Disaster Risk Reduction stream for up to $5 million for infrastructure improvements. The deadline for this application is March 2024.

The report to council notes that the anticipated costs for construction will be over $1 million. These grants do not require the town to match the amount of money given.

Oliver has received funding from this community emergency preparedness fund before for a variety of initiatives such as emergency operations centre training, and emergency support services program capacity building.