Oliver's Goose Management Program will run for another season

Photo: Harvey Barrison on Wikipedia

Oliver’s goose hunting program will continue for the 2023-2024 season with the town looking to issue six permits.

The Goose Management Program began in spring 2010 to permit goose hunters to reduce the number of urban geese in the Oliver area. Tuc-el-Nuit Lake and the Oliver Airport are the two main areas that attract large numbers of geese.

Since the beginning of the program the average number of permits given out by the town has been six and this has resulted in a reduction in the number of Canada geese.

The report to council notes that it has been several years since there were any complaints received from the public and complaints about the goose population in the town have lessened.

There is no fee for the permits and no compensation paid to the permit holders for any expense that may come along with the activity. Permitted hunters are required to provide references related to their hunting experience and they are responsible for showing proof of liability insurance in the amount of $2 million along with their current hunting license.

This 2023-2024 season’s dates will be from September 20 - November 28, 2023, December 20, 2023 - January 5, 2024, and February 21 - March 10, 2024.

The numbers of geese that have been killed through this program must be submitted by hunters to the ‘Environmental Stewardship Branch Canadian Wildlife Service’. Over the past five years, the following numbers have been reported.