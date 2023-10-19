Alberta man fined $7.5k for attempted illegal gun magazine smuggling in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed Osoyoos/Oroville border crossing stock photo.

An Alberta man has been convicted for attempting to smuggle illegal gun magazines over the border in Osoyoos.

Joby Stuart Bishop, a resident of Carbon, Alta, was caught with three prohibited over-capacity firearm magazines on Dec. 28, 2022, after border Canadian Border Services Agency members pulled him aside for secondary inspection.

During that examination, border crews found the magazines, and Bishop was arrested

The CBSA’s Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation.

On Oct. 5 of this year, Bishop pleaded guilty in Penticton Provincial Court to one count of smuggling. He was fined $7,500 and issued a two-year firearms prohibition.

“CBSA officers at the Osoyoos border crossing and our criminal investigators work hard to keep our communities safe. Over-capacity gun magazines are now off the streets, and the accused has been held accountable," said Derek Watson, CBSA director for the Okanagan and Kootenay district, in response to the ruling.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity can contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.