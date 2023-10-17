Canadian comic offering brand-new show in Oliver for one night only

Photo: Shaun Majumder

Canadian "chuckle guru" Shaun Majumder is coming to Oliver for one night only.

Train Wreck Comedy is presenting the beloved comedian with brand his new show, "The Hardly Dead Tour," on Nov. 4 at the Venables Theatre.



Hailing from rural Newfoundland, Majumder's journey to comedy stardom began with performances in high school to becoming a host on YTV and CBC's Just For Laughs comedy series. He has always followed his passion for comedy, leaving no safety net behind.



"Shaun Majumder is one of the most recognizable faces in Canadian comedy, and what makes it even more remarkable is that this show is entirely fresh. I don't mean it's new for this year or this month; I mean this will be the very first time he has ever performed this show. That's truly extraordinary," said Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck Comedy.



Majumder's two-decade career has spanned both sides of the border. Fans may recognize him from his roles in ABC's Detroit 1-8-7, NBC's The Firm, FOX's 24, and his comedic appearances in various TV series, including Cedric The Entertainer Presents, The Farrelly Brothers Unhitched, and CBC's Hatching Matching and Dispatching.

For more information on his upcoming show and to get tickets, click here.

Contributed