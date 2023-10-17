Annual commercial building awards honour Oliver and Osoyoos buildings

Photo: Google Street View Oliver Dental Care at 6062 Main St. in Oliver picked up a first place in the "Office" category. Two South Okanagan commercial buildings made it to the finals of the 2023 Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards held recently in Kelowna.

Oliver Dental Care at 6062 Main St. in Oliver picked up a first place in the "Office" category while Airway Flats located at 32 Empire St. in Osoyoos was runnerup in the "Mix Commercial Use" category.

Two Osoyoos individuals - JF Launier and Liam Brennan - are behind the Airway Flats development through their Freedom 17 Investments company.

Noting the challenges faced by the town, the two felt "compelled to create new business opportunities within the community."

This hatched their innovative plan to construct seven luxurious living spaces, each equipped with oversized bays that can be utilized for storage or commercial businesses.

Photo: File Airway Flats condominiums range in size from 800-1,000 sq.ft. with workshop/garage space of between 1,600-1,900 sq.ft. with views of the lake and vineyards.

This unique concept not only provides affordable luxury living options but also serves as what they describe as an "industrial incubator," fostering the growth of new businesses within the community.

The two added that the development "not only supports the local economy but also enhances the overall quality of life in Osoyoos."

Forty projects competed for top honours at the 12th Annual event held on Sept. 28 in which honoured the best of the best in commercial, industrial and revenue producing properties from Kamloops to Salmon Arm to Osoyoos, that were completed between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

The judging categories covered a wide range from Affordable Housing to Hospitality & Tourism, Industrial, Multi-Family Townhouse, Retail, and more.

KF Centre For Excellence was the Judges’ Choice Best Overall entry winner. The building consists of a state-of-the-art aviation museum and conference facility at the Kelowna International Airport.