Critically acclaimed show coming to Venables seeks to provide thought and dialogue

Photo: Shameless Hussy Productions

Rape culture and sexualized violence take centre stage at Venables Theatre Wednesday, Oct. 18 as the critically acclaimed one-woman show “DISSOLVE” seeks to provoke thought and dialogue around alcohol, drugs and sexual assault.

Presented by Shameless Hussy Productions and Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre the free show coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which takes place in October.

DISSOLVE confronts the topic of drink spiking and drug facilitated sexual assault and has been touring to universities, high schools and communities throughout North America for over a decade. DISSOLVE stars Jessie Award winning actress, Emmelia Gordon.

The plot follows a college girl on a night out, moving back and forth from bedroom to bar scenes, morphing between a flurry of 16 characters, both comedic and compelling. Night turns to morning, and “Anygirl” awakens from her ordeal as a disoriented yet brave survivor.

Designed to provoke thought and dialogue about sexual consent, DISSOLVE challenges society to change our thinking and behaviour surrounding alcohol, drugs and sexual assault.

“We whole heartedly support the use of this piece as a means to discuss the concept of rape culture and taking action to end sexualized violence,“ said Ariana Barer, Education Outreach WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre, Vancouver.

On the importance of educating youth, Jay Prepchuk Counseling Department Head, Handsworth Secondary in Vancouver commented: “In 25 years as an educator I have never seen a more powerful presentation. There is a tremendous need for this type of education in schools today."

DISSOLVE is written by Meghan Gardiner, and directed by Renée Iaci.

With a mandate of "telling provocative stories about women to inspire the hand that rocks the cradle to rock the world" Vancouver’s Shameless Hussy Productions puts Herstory to the forefront.

The group searches for and creates work that provokes a “deeper understanding of women's past, present and potential and bring it roaring onto stages across Canada and the US.”

Previous productions created for young audiences include an original play about women’s suffrage, Woman Idiot Lunatic Criminal. Others include Love Bomb, also by Meghan Gardiner and Evan Placey’s Girls Like That at Templeton High School.

The event is on Wednesday Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and the show is free of charge (general admission seating) and runs for 45 minutes and is followed by a talkback session. Study guide, poster art and photos are also provided. A trailer for the show can be found on YouTube or visit shamelesshussy.com.