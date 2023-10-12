'It has been our privilege': Oliver's Covert Farm announces end to beloved visitor experiences

Photo: Covert Farms Family Estate The Covert family.

After lengthy deliberation, the operators of Oliver's Covert Farms Family Estate have decided to close their doors to public visits.

The location has been a beloved family-friendly spot for everything from wine tasting to pumpkin patch picking to hay rides to animal experiences and much more.

Husband and wife team Shelly and Gene Covert are the fourth generation to run the business.

But as for so many local businesses, the past few years have been hard, between the pandemic, wildfires and rising costs.

In a statement issued Thursday, Shelly and Gene announced their decision.

"With my husband Gene and I now thinking about succession planning, and our children having decided to not take over the winery business, we have made the decision to scale back our operations. We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past decades, however, effective today, we will no longer be offering visitor experiences and the 2023 visitor season will sadly have been our last. This decision has not been an easy one, but it is one that is best for our family," Shelly wrote.

"We would like to acknowledge and thank our incredible staff, some of whom have worked with us for more than 20 years. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your passion, commitment and dedication."

The estate will continue to produce their wines, for purchase online and at restaurants and retailers around the country.

"It has been our privilege to welcome locals and visitors from near and far to Covert Farms Family Estate over the past many years, and to share with you our love of regenerative farming and viticulture. We plan to continue our commitment to sustainability in hopes of leaving this world a better place than we found it. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support."