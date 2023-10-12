Attracting medical learners to South Okanagan is key

Photo: File

A new plan was presented to Oliver town council on how to bring more doctors and nurses to the area to mitigate the ongoing plague of emergency room closures at the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH).

Dr. Robin Craven, presented to council on Oct. 3 saying that it all comes down to attracting medical learners to the South Okanagan.

Her presentation focused on explaining the different types of medical learners that could be targeted and how to attract them to fill the gaps in the South Okanagan. She thinks there are multiple factors as to why they may want to come to the South Okanagan.

“Medical learners are more mobile,” she explained, they are more willing to consider relocating to new communities.

“They are usually deeply in debt so very appreciative of help or incentives.” And they often want to go to a location to settle down after finishing their education to start a family.

Craven did note that there are things that need to be worked on to provide better incentives and accessibility for attracting these medical learners.

She directed attention towards supporting hospital-based childcare, and transport options from the airport and within the community.

They can also provide tours and gifts to make them feel welcome, supporting places to stay during rotations, and helping to organize presentations to high school and elementary students to get locals to go away for medical education.

Craven explained that there are 300 University of British Columbia (UBC) medical students available per year. International Medical Graduates (IMG) are “basically unlimited; and Saint George’s University (SGU) in the Caribbean in particular has 1,200 Canadians per year”.

After completing an undergraduate degree at UBC, Craven completed medical school at SGU and she is now completing a two year “return of service” contract in Oliver, but says she plans to stay in the area much longer.

IMG’s, who complete their medical residency in BC are required to complete a two year “return of service” contract in various communities that are in great need.

She is confident they can attract medical learners because SGU has requested that they host an affiliated medical clinic rotation for their students, she explained.

UBC has requested they host UBC medical students to rotate in the South Okanagan community. UBC has also requested that physicians in Oliver and Osoyoos host two family medicine residents for two years starting this year.

While presenting the fact that she thinks the numbers are there to begin to draw medical learners to the South Okanagan, she also explained the major difference between a medical student and a resident physician.

The primary difference is that they cannot work without supervision nor write prescriptions.

Thida Maung, a medical student currently in Oliver, also spoke to council about her experience during the presentation.

She has been in Oliver for six days and explained that she would like to be able to stay longer and never would have found out about Oliver unless she came here.

Craven said that just like Maung, “we can funnel as many of these 1,200 students to see what a great place this is. Even if we keep one out of 50, it’s still lots better than we have right now,” Craven explained.

There was a motion passed for Wayne Anderson, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for Oliver and Rod Risling, CAO for Osoyoos, to be in contact with Craven to move these discussions further along.