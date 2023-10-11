Chronically short-staffed South Okanagan hospital emergency room closing doors once again overnight Wednesday

Photo: Castanet Emergency room closed once again due to doctor shortage

Oliver and area residents are once again advised that limited doctors at South Okanagan General Hospital will result in limited services at the emergency room.



Emergency services will be unavailable from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Patients should go to Penticton Regional Hospital during this time.



Inpatient services will continue as normal.

Such intermittent closures have become a pattern at the hospital, which is located in Oliver.

The issue was a central topic that the Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos brought to their meeting with the Ministry of Health at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention in Vancouver in September.

Meanwhile, an unscheduled temporary closure every few days or weeks has become the norm. When fully staffed, the emergency room is open 24/7.

People who need life-threatening emergency care for issues such as chest pains, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.



Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is needed can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.