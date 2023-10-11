Osoyoos council approves major events funding boost to $100,000 a year

Photo: Don Urquhart The All Hallow's Festival will return to Gyro Park in Osoyoos this coming Oct. 28-29.

Town of Osoyoos council has approved an increase to the Visitor Activity Enhancement (VAE) portion of the Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) from $25,000 to $100,000 at the Sept. 26 regular council meeting following a recommendation by the Grant Evaluation Committee.

The evaluation committee made up of Councillors Myers Bennett, Johnny Cheong, Jim King and Director of Community Services, Gerald Davis had been tasked by council to discuss a number of items with three requests considered including increasing the VAE funding following a presentation by the newly formed Osoyoos Events Alliance at the Aug. 15 meeting of council.

The evaluation committee “felt that this was an increase that should be supported if the funds were available, and this increase didn’t take away from other projects or fall outside the criteria for this grant program.”

King also raised the question as to whether this increase would remain or would need to be discussed and voted on each year. Rod Risling, Chief Administrative Officer for the town said, “the intent is to keep it at that level unless there is a change to the town’s RMI funding.”

Council also supported waiving the fee for the use of the Sonora Community Centre on November 9 to host the Drum Run Adventure Tour and pay the fees associated with parking their RV and tent overnight at a suitable location.

The evaluation committee fully supported waiving the fees at the Sonora Community Centre for the Drum Run Adventure Tour since the event is raising funds to support BC Children’s Hospital

Foundation to improve the healthcare for children in the province. Davis said two spots had been identified at Desert Park for the RV and tent.

The third item involved a funding application by the Osoyoos and District Arts Council to use the remaining RMI funds for 2023 but was ultimately forwarded to the 2024 grant funding availability which will be reviewed in November.