Bev Young retires as superintendent of School District 53

Photo: SD53 Beverly Young (left) and Marcus Toneatto (right).

Beverly Young, Superintendent of Schools for School District No. 53 (SD53) is retiring effective Jan. 31, 2024.

Taking over the position is Marcus Toneatto, Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the District who has the “confidence of the Board in maintaining the positive relationships, emphasis on equity, and innovative focus on student achievement in the Okanagan-Similkameen.” His new role officially begins Feb. 1, 2024.

Young joined SD53 on March 1, 2011, in the role of Superintendent and CEO. “Bev has always led with compassion and integrity,” said Rob Zandee, Chair of SD53.

He went on to credit her leadership for the development of three strategic plans “which have been instrumental in setting the direction of the Board and District Administration to achieve positive results.

“The Board would also like to recognize Bev’s leadership in navigating the challenges of the pandemic. On behalf of the Board, I would like to offer our sincere thanks for her leadership and thirteen years of service in the District.”