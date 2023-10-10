Osoyoos now has codes of conduct covering town staff and elected officials

Photo: File

A new Council Code of Conduct Policy (CCL-005) was unanimously passed by council which aims to promote ethical decision-making and behaviour amongst Council members to ensure that council as a whole contributes to the achievements of Town’s client service delivery and community goals.

A long and winding road to the passing of CCL-005 began at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Conference in 2021, where delegates called on the Province to create legal requirements that local governments in BC consider adopting or updating a Code of Conduct during their term in office.

In 2021, Bill 26 was passed requiring municipal councils to consider developing Codes of Conduct. Best practices recommend that municipal Councils should have a Code of Conduct in place, prior to a situation arising and can ensure accountability and set out processes for complaints, breaches, and disciplinary action.

Having a code of conduct established also helps clarify roles and responsibilities and make compliance more likely and help ensure all parties are treated equally.

The Town of Osoyoos has a Code of Conduct Policy (HR-002) that was adopted on June 15,

2020 which applies to all town staff to ensure that town employees are conducting themselves with the highest standards to ensure that they are maintaining and enhancing the public’s trust and confidence in the delivery of public services.

Work has been ongoing by an UBCM Working Group in consultation with the Local Government Management Association, and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to draft a code of conduct policy for elected officials.

This working group defines responsible conduct as how local government elected officials conduct themselves with their elected colleagues, with staff, and the public.

“It is grounded in conducting oneself with honesty and integrity that furthers a local government’s ability to provide good governance to their community.”

Issues impacting responsible conduct amongst elected officials can impact the local government’s ability to provide good governance, the working group wrote in a Policy Report.

The working group defines good governance as:

• Providing for the stewardship of a community’s public assets;

• Providing services, laws, and other matters for community benefit; and Regular Open Council Report;

• Acting in a way that is accountable, transparent, ethical, respectful of the rules of law, collaborative, effective, and efficient.

At the April 11, 2023 regular meeting council voted to defer implementation of a Council Code of Conduct until a Regional Council Code of Conduct Policy was presented for council’s consideration.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors ultimately approved a regional code on Sept. 7, 2023 following what was described as the collaborative efforts of a regional working group consisting of Corporate officers from the RDOS and member municipalities, as well as feedback from the regional CAO group and an extensive review by the code of conduct “team” at Young Anderson.

The Code was then adopted by the Town of Osoyoos during the Sept. 26 council meeting.