Staff shortage causes temporary emergency department closure at South Okanagan General Hospital

Photo: File photo

Limited physician availability at the South Okanagan General Hospital is causing a temporary change to the emergency department's hours.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 8 to 1 p.m. tomorrow. Oliver and area residents can access care at the Penticton Regional Hospital during the closure.

Interior Health advises the public that people who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

For those unsure if an emergency room visit is necessary, IH says to call HeathLink BC at 8-1-1 or visit their website.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at the South Okanagan hospital.