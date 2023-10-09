Zaniac comedy show coming to preform at Venables Theatre in Oliver

Photo: Alex Zerbe

A comedian who has appeared on three national television shows and holds two Guinness World Records will be coming to the Oliver's Venables Theatre stage.

On Oct. 20, Alex Zerbe will be beatboxing, juggling, dancing, singing, music and performing magic in his Zaniac comedy show.



The “Professional Zaniac,” who has been cracking jokes onstage for almost 15 years, likes to balance physical stunts and non-stop comedy.

Attendees can expect to see vegetables being sliced in half by flying playing cards, flaming torches and bowling balls juggled with ease during the show.

Zerbe is a Hacky Sack World Champion, was voted The Pacific Northwest’s Funniest Prop Comic and has performed everywhere from cruise ships and comedy clubs to prime-time television in three countries, including “America?s Got Talent!” and “Last Comic Standing.

The show will be at Venables on Friday, Oct. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be found online here.

The Venables Theatre Box Office is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6100 Gala Street.