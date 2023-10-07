Venables Theatre hosting all-Indigenous cast production of Bear Grease

Photo: Venables Theatre

Oliver's Venables Theatre will be host to a "fresh and fun Indigenous take" on the classic 1978 Grease the Musical.

Bear Grease, which boasts an all-Indigenous cast includes Crystle Lightning (2021 Canadian Screen Award Winner for Best Actress, Trickster, and Three Pines) as Sandy and MC RedCloud (Yellowstone) as Danny.

The new spin has been declared a 'smash hit' and has sold out festivals across Canada and the US.

The show will be at Venables on Wednesday, Oct. 25 starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, and $20 for 18 & under and can be found online here.

The Venables Theatre Box Office is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6100 Gala Street.