Ongoing short staffing issues close South Okanagan General Hospital ER overnight

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo

The South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will once again experience a temporary service interruption this weekend.

Due to ongoing limited physician availability, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Saturday, to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Patients are advised to access emergency care at Penticton Regional HospitalPatients and in particular call 911 for life-threatening emergencies like chest pain, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding. Inpatient services will continue as normal.

Similar temporary closures took place roughly a dozen times in September alone, part of an ongoing pattern that is increasingly frustrating to local citizens and politicians.

The issue was a central topic that the Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos brought to their meeting with the Ministry of Health at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Convention last month in Vancouver.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.