The stand of vandalized mature Cottonwood trees at Goodman Park have been removed.

A stand of seven mature Poplar Cottonwood trees that had one inch holes drilled in their trunks and a suspected poison poured in have been taken down by tree specialists hired by the town.

The incident was discovered by town staff on June 28 and the trees were already shedding leaves indicating they were likely already dying.

The trees were subsequently inspected by a third party arborist and determined they would not survive and needed to be removed.

It's not clear if the same species will be replanted because the area is a Riparian Zone, noted Rod Risling, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) with the town. The town will be working with a Qualified Environment Professional to ensure any replanting or other landscaping work meets regulatory requirements.

The 30-40 year old trees were located at Goodman Park in Osoyoos providing some of the only shade in the park.

It is suspected that someone living in the neighbourhood intentionally killed the trees because of the fluffy cotton-like material that is released each spring.

The cotton-like material is seen by some as a nuisance, especially when it sticks to window screens, blocks air conditioning units or coats swimming pools.

Some people say the cotton-laden seeds make them sneeze.

The Times Chronicle understands that several letters had been written to the town complaining about the trees by someone in the vicinity.

The vandalism was reported to the RCMP and if anyone saw anything suspicious or knows something about the incident, to contact the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment at 250-495-7236 or the Town Office at 250-495-6515.