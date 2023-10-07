Five area fire departments honoured in Oliver

Photo: Don Urquhart (left to right) Oliver Councillor Petra Veintimilla, Rick Knodel from RDOS Area C and representing the Willowbrook Fire Department, Oliver Assistant Fire Chief Brian Sommerville, Lauren Hunter from Keremeos Fire Department, and Gerry Moran from the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

Five local fire departments were honoured last weekend for their community service at Oliver’s Riverside Garden Center in the newly created Under the Stars event area.

The Fire Fighters Appreciation Event honoured the Oliver, Willowbrook, Anarchist Mountain, Osoyoos and Keremeos Fire Departments.

Barbecued burgers and hot dogs, lucky draws, live music from two local bands (Double Stop Creek and Johnny Car Wash and the Desert Dawgz) and a tug-of-war between adults and kids were all part of the fun.

For Denise Soule (half of the Double Stop Creek duo along with Sue McEvoy) the event was particularly poignant as her husband had been the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Chief until he unexpectedly died in 2019.

Photo: Don Urquhart Greg Thorp holds up one of the appreciation plaques.

Organized by Greg Thorp, he said he wanted to let everyone know how much he appreciates the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos, “you’re just amazing communities and the South Okanagan is filled with so many incredible businesses,” he said.

“Thank you, all the various businesses for your donations, the support of this community is really what makes the South Okanagan spectacular.”

Thorp presented plaques which expressed appreciation to the members of each fire department for their “outstanding service to the South Okanagan in promoting safety and attending emergencies and fostering community spirit.” The BC Wildfire Service was similarly awarded an appreciation plaque.

Oliver Councillor Petra Veintimilla on behalf of the community, council and mayor of Oliver thanked the firefighters for “all that they do to protect and serve our community.

“You have provided and continued to provide extraordinary care for the residents of Oliver but also to the residents of the South Okanagan and Similkameen, and as was mentioned, helping each other out all over, wherever and whenever needed.”

Photo: Don Urquhart Oliver Councillor Terry Schafer presents a handcrafted guitar to the Oliver Fire Department, signed by firefighters past and present as well as other luminaries.

She also took a moment to offer “our most sincere thanks to your partners, to your parents, to your kids. We know that this job means answering calls at inopportune times with probably many sleepless nights, missed dinners and interrupted holidays.

“Thank you to those family members for not only allowing, but I’m sure supporting, your family member in the service they do for our community. Thank you very much.”

Oliver Councillor Terry Schafer was also on hand and highlighted the money that the Oliver Fire Department has saved for taxpayers citing Tender 182 as an example. Built in-house for $100,000 rather than spending 400,000 for a brand new tender as well as purchasing pieces of equipment through their own fundraising efforts.

This includes the jaws of life, turn-out gear, new radios, rescue rope, water rescue equipment, air bags and bursaries at South Okanagan Secondary School, “and the list goes on,” Schafer added.

“They are admired around the province for their spring seminars every two years,” he said and highlighted their community spirit and community-mindedness for events like the Christmas Carol Truck, fireworks, open houses, etc.

“And I just learned that several thousand of their fundraising dollars are going to fire displacement expenses in West Kelowna - what a great group of heroes eh?” Schafer said.

He then presented a handcrafted guitar to the Oliver Fire Department, signed by firefighters past and present. The guitar also has more messages inside the guitar from Mayor Martin Johansen, Rick Knodel from RDOS Area C, the Osoyoos Indian Band, Roly Russell MLA and others.

“It is an extreme honour and pleasure to hand it over,” he said as he presented it to Oliver Assistant Fire Chief Brian Sommerville.

Sommerville noted the Oliver department was “super busy this summer,” with deployments in Osoyoos, Keremeos, Willowbrook and Lytton. “We wanted to go to West Kelowna but we just don’t have enough trucks and we want to keep the community safe as well.

“Also a big thank you to all the firemen who stayed back and were able to assist with whatever goes on around here and fortunately we didn’t have anything big. We’re happy to assist all the other departments and we’re also able to make money doing that as well. I appreciate every one of those firemen for going out this year and everything they do for all the calls we get.”

He also thanked the community for the support the department receives from the community, “it definitely lifts our spirits knowing we have that support from you guys and from council.”