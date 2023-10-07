Truth and reconciliation fundraiser for Indian Residential School survivors

Photo: Don Urquhart Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band shares his perspective on Truth and Reconciliation during the Nk'mip Gala.

In a venue that could not be further from that of an Indian residential school, hosting an event seemingly quite at odds with the thoughts and actions encouraged by the day designated to mark truth and reconciliation, people ate, drank and were merry.

But to be clear, the event in question was organized by the Osoyoos Indian Band-owned Nk’mip Cellars (managed by Arterra Wines), which was hosting a gala fundraiser to benefit Indian Residential School survivors.

Bison and bannock mingled with charcuterie and cheese as Nk’mip Cellars’ award winning wines were poured at various stations throughout the venue. A VIP luxury auction was followed by a silent auction of a wide range of items donated by local businesses and individuals.

Photo: Don Urquhart Over 100 people attended the fundraiser at Nk'mip Cellars.

Speaking at the event Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) Chief Clarence Louie recalled earlier in the day when he was watching television coverage of the National Day For Truth and Reconciliation, a feeling of satisfaction that this important issue was “being spoken about across the country”.

“To me, what truth and reconciliation has to get down to is the land, but also business, because the original relationship with the French and English when they came into our territory was trade, but that is still business.”

He added that it was great to see the towns of Osoyoos and Oliver represented by elected officials at the gala because the OIB has business interests with both towns as well as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

Speaking of the day established in large part to honour the survivors of the Indian Residential Schools and those children who never made it home, Louie said: “One of the proudest moments that I had as the chief was when the Osoyoos Indian Band went up to Kamloops and paid our respects to the 215.”

In relating the story he noted there had been no announcement that an OIB caravan was going up to the territory of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, but one of the OIB band members had posted their departure time on social media.

“I was pleasantly shocked when we got off the Res, across the cattle guard and we turned right at the Petro station and started to head north and all of a sudden we saw all these orange shirts and signs.

“Little white kids, white people, Asian people, East Indians, adults, grandparents, all lined up. “That’s reconciliation in action because they didn’t have to be there,” he said.

“It was so neat to see the local community in their orange shirts holding up signs of respect, all the way, even past OK Falls, there were people on the side of the road just waving at us. I never expected that,” he said noting it was one of the most touching moments for him.

And it made me think, ‘you know what, I think these local people are starting to get it, they’re starting to feel what our people feel.’

He admits he doesn’t like talking about residential schools even though he nor his wife Brenda Baptiste, attended one, but her parents did as did Louie’s dad.

He also noted that the OIB buried one of their residential school survivors recently, with the passing of cherished elder Dove Hall.

But when I hear the stories, I think we’ve all felt that there are times in our life that we can get mad and sad at exactly the same time. That’s what happens to me when I hear about truth and reconciliation and residential schools, I just get mad and sad at the same time.

“But when I see a gathering like this, as I did when we left [for Kamloops] it’s good. It’s good that we have this gathering here tonight and it’s awesome Sheri [Stelkia] brought her language into the room and Kx [Hall] brought out drum and song,” Louie said.

He added that wherever First Nations gather, especially here in BC, “the drum has to come out, it’s the heartbeat of our people,” he added.

Talking about the ties that bind the OIB with local communities - whether it be business, or service groups like Rotary, or sports - Louie says that every day he goes into the band office next to the OIB’s Senpaq’cin School, he’s happy to hear the Okanagan drum.

“I hear the drum most mornings and it’s so cool that we can still hear the Okanagan drums, even though residential schools tried to kill our drum and kill our language.”

Louie is passionate that the business relationship between the OIB and non-indigenous government and business must be kept strong, “because that was the original relationship,” he says. “That’s what I tell mayors and councils and business leaders.”

One example of that business relationship is this very event, he says, adding “today I thank you for coming here and spending money on the Res.”

Photo: Don Urquhart Items up for silent auction included a painting by Alex Lopez titled "Sacred Land" (top left).

He notes that he’s often commented to young people working in various OIB enterprises, whether it’s at the cultural centre, golf course or anywhere else, “one of the things I like seeing is young native people taking money from white people,” provoking spontaneous laughter.

But he also tells these young people that business is not a one way street. “We need the non-natives to come here and do business but our people have to go off the Res to support their businesses off the reserve,” he said.

“That’s the Two Row Wampum belt the Mohawks talk about,” he said in reference to the symbolic record of the first agreement between Europeans and First Nations on Turtle Island (North America).

“Two rows working side by side,” Louie says.