Students learn about truth and reconciliation at Oliver Community Park

Photo: We Will Recover Society

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was marked on Sept. 29 in Oliver by the area’s schools, Indigenous coordinators, the Osoyoos Indian Band, and the Indigenous-led non-profit organization, We Will Recover Society.

The event featured Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band, as well as other speakers. The area’s students drummed, sang, danced, did a blanket exercise, learned, ate, and shared in what was an impactful and healing educational event.

The event was organized by Helen Gallagher who is a residential school survivor, storyteller and Indigenous Education teacher at Southern Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver.

For Lori Vreboch, Director of We Will Recover Society recovery from substance use disorders and reconciliation are inseparable. All members of the society team, staff and program participants who are a mix of First Nations and non-indigenous are people who are in recovery, according to Vreboch.

The society raised their painted tipi lodge, provided free bannock, and set up a powerful educational display with many ceremonial and cultural pieces provided for the display by the Indigenous Coordinators from the Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

Rock painting was hosted for the children and a variety of handmade Every Child Matters orange t-shirts, and other contemporary and traditional pieces handcrafted by the society team, staff, and program participants were on offer.