Oliver arsonist sentenced to two years behind bars and ordered to pay restitution

Photo: RCMP Steven Marlo Gallagher, seen in an RCMP mugshot.

An Oliver arsonist who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to local businesses will spend two years behind bars for his crimes, and has been ordered to pay for his vandalism — though even the judge acknowledged that would likely never happen.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, born in 1992, appeared in Penticton BC Supreme Court Thursday Oct. 5 after previously being found guilty of arson relating to a string of incidents in the early hours of May 15, 2021.

During a multi-day trial in May 2023, court heard that Gallagher had allegedly had an altercation with police at his property, then shot at vehicles parked at the Oliver RCMP station, set fire to a truck downtown and then set fire to the nearby Oliver Pharmacy Remedy’s Rx.

Surveillance footage showed Gallagher setting merchandise ablaze in the pharmacy, then stopping to grab a drink from the fridge at the front before leaving through the door he had smashed earlier to gain entry.

He was found guilty of arson, and before passing sentence, Justice David Crerar ordered a Gladue report; a legal tool in Canada that provides courts with information on the unique circumstances of Indigenous offenders. Gallagher is a member of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

Crown argued for 3.5 to 4 years in prison, while defence asked for 20 to 26 months with three years of probation, citing Gallagher's commitment to addressing his mental health and addictions issues.

At sentencing Thursday, Crerar acknowledged the work Gallagher has been doing while incarcerated, having obtained his high school diploma and taken courses, kept clean, and volunteered for various jobs.

He also highlighted the seriousness of Gallagher's spree of arson.

Gallagher told the court at a previous appearance that "I'll continue to put in the work to make sure that I don't victimize anybody like this again."

Crerar noted that time in custody seems to have been good for Gallagher.

"It has removed him from associates who would seem to have exerted a malignant influence on him, based on the facts leading to his two most recent convictions. As indicated by his courtroom statement, it is only in custody that he has obtained the epiphanic resolve towards changing his life for the better," Crerar said.

Ultimately, he sentenced Gallagher to three years and nine months behind bars, which, once time already served in custody awaiting trial has been accounted for, adds up to two years less a day.

It will be followed by probation with standard conditions.

Crerar also imposed a restitution order, to the tune of $428,761 to the building insurer and $43,673 to the neighbouring physiotherapist business insurer, though he added: "it is unlikely that it will ever be realised."

Gallagher has another pending sentencing, for a Canada Day 2022 shooting in Osoyoos that left a 22-year-old Maple Ridge man with injuries.