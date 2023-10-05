The town has hired John Kurvink as the new Chief Financial Officer effective Oct. 5

Photo: Town of Oliver John Kurvink

The Town of Oliver has announced the hiring of John Kurvink as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Oct. 5, 2023. Kurvink will be responsible for leading all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities for the organization in conjunction with Oliver Council.

He takes over from Wayne Anderson, the current chief administrative officer (CAO) who was also acting CFO. Anderson was acting Chief Administrative Officer after the top bureaucrat position was vacated by Ed Chow in May 2023. During that time Anderson was also fullfilling the role of CFO.

At the end of August Anderson's job then flipped becoming the official CAO and acting CFO until a new hire could be brought on board.

“Mr. Kurvink has extensive experience in a variety of leadership settings and geographies, including two years with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as their Manager of Finance/CFO. John has a history of delivering consistent and improving financial results through a combination of targeted growth and process re-engineering to secure efficiencies,” said Anderson.

“I'm very pleased to be back in the South Okanagan having the opportunity to apply my public sector and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen experience where I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Town of Oliver”, said Kurvink.

The Town of Oliver will soon be getting a new chief administrative officer after the town informed the public that Ed Chow has left the organization to pursue other interests.

“The town appreciates Ed’s work within the town over the last two years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” commented Mayor Martin Johansen when the town released the information to the public on May 24.

Wayne Anderson, the town’s current chief financial officer, has been appointed the acting chief administrative officer while the town begins the process of recruiting another CAO.

Ed Chow took over from Cathy Cowan who retired in 2021. Chow came to Oliver from Alberta where he held two CAO roles over the previous 10 years. Prior to that, he began his local government career with the City of Nelson.

Chow also spent time furthering his education prior to his role in Oliver and holds a master's degree in public administration, and a national advanced certificate in local authority administration.