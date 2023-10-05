Hey Viola the story of Viola Desmonds life through story and song

Photo: Murray Mitchell Krystle Dos Santos?s big voice and passion to share the stories of Black Canadians bring Viola Desmond?s legacy to life.

She’s the face of our $10 bill, a famed anti-segregation and civil rights activist that historians speak of in the same breath as Rosa Parks, and a pioneer for Canadian Black women in the realm of small business entrepreneurship. So why do so few of us recognize the name Viola Desmond?

Krystle Dos Santos aims to rectify that oversight, but not by standing at a lectern or narrating heritage minutes – she’s bringing her one-woman musical celebration of Desmond, Hey Viola!, To Oliver’s Venables Theatre on October 15.

Dos Santos describes Hey Viola as “a conversation with the audience, her story and her life and successes, and her trials and tribulations, told through music, story and song,” with local musicians Chris Davis, Steven Charles and Jen Lewin backing Dos Santos’s powerful vocals.

The show’s soundtrack blends a rich palette of soul, blues, and jazz influences like Billie Holiday and Etta James with more modern artists like Whitney Houston to evoke the post-war 1940s – Dos Santos as Desmond wears her hair in a victory roll and sings into a classic lollipop microphone – but with a lively contemporary sheen.

It isn’t difficult to see how a musician and dramatist that values historical biography with a human rights theme would settle on Desmond’s life story. Her name first became known in 1946 when she refused to follow the tacit policy at Nova Scotia’s Roseland Theatre that their floor seats remain a whites-only area.

Because Canada did not have an official segregationist policy for its Black population, businesses that wanted to segregate their clientele often depended on Black peoples’ fear of challenging the status quo in just such a way and found backhanded ways of punishing those who rebelled.

In Desmond’s case, the one-cent difference between the cost of her balcony seat and the one she had taken landed her a conviction of tax violation, despite the fact that the theatre refused to sell her a floor-level ticket to rectify the situation.

If this story sounds familiar to one from the history of Canada’s neighbour to the south, that isn’t a one-time coincidence, according to Dos Santos: “All across the country, there are stories that are similar [to the US].”

“We’re a part of the history and the landscape and, I think in Canada, we tend to skim over or even sweep under the rug a lot of the experiences of black folk. I think that they have made a significant impact in our history and in our country’s landscape and they deserve the spotlight.”

For Desmond’s part, she rebounded from the conviction to develop a line of skin and hair-care products for women of African descent after studying under legendary Black entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker in New York – a journey she was forced to make because the beauty schools in her home city of Halifax would not take Black women.

She eventually founded both a salon and a beauty school of her own so that future generations of Black women could receive training in their home city, both of which carried her popular brand of Vi’s Beauty Products.

While the story of a self-made woman who fought discrimination to find success on her terms is certainly important on a historical and social level, it’s also emotionally affecting in a way that Dos Santos feels can only be achieved through creative expression: “I think art is the best way to bridge education and inform in a deep way, a personal and really emotional way.”

“The information on the page is uplifted and so much deeper and people can empathize with it so much more intensely when they see a person going through it. Some people come out [of the performance] in tears and they can’t even verbalize what they want to say because they’ve been so touched by the show.”

Desmond has since received Canada’s first posthumous pardon to erase the tax conviction and even become the first Canadian-born woman to appear alone on one of our bank notes, which Dos Santos considers to be a very good start on which she plans to build with shows like Hey Viola! and her earlier work, BLAK.

Along with her performances and tours, Dos Santos has been working to add a digital version of Hey Viola! to Canada’s educational archive for use in school curricula across the country. She is also in the planning processes of founding a physical space in her home city of Vancouver for Black musicians seeking a sense of community.

“We don’t know each other,” Dos Santos explained when comparing the Black musical scene in Vancouver to a city like Toronto or Montreal. “We’re too separated and we can’t support one another if we don’t know who we are as musicians.”

Dos Santos is driven to juggle so many projects at once by a powerful sense that the stories she’s always wanted to tell have just begun to be heard: “Minority people are finally getting to be extremely verbal and outwardly expressive,” she said, “but it was a hidden fight, or a muted fight, for a very, very long time.”

“Thankfully the message is finally getting through, people are finally seeing the humanity across the board. And it’s actually quite sad to see that we’re separated, that we can’t find the human value in the basic information that this is a group who has had disadvantages, whether it’s Black, Japanese Canadian, Indigenous, whoever it is.”

“I think that it’s so important to boil it down to the most basic human element and find the compassion there.”

Hey Viola! plays at Venables Theatre on Sunday, October 15 at 3:00. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for 18 and under, and can be purchased online at venablestheatre.ca.