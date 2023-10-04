Nostalgia Wines celebrates harvest crush raising $2,100 for charity

Photo: Don Urquhart Nostalgia Wines celebrated its 6th Annual Crush Party.

Despite the absence of a grape harvest this year Nostalgia Wines' 6th Annual Crush Party rocked on as a windy cool morning gave way to blue skies and blazing sunshine last Saturday.

With the 50's era once again reigning supreme at the winery, local rockers Rebel Luv provided the "shake, rattle and roll" that drew a steady stream of dancers out onto the floor.

Bo Betty's and Law of Attraction food trucks kept bellies full and Nostalgia Wines and Firehall Brewing provided the libation as an artisan market provided the opportunity to shop for local treasures.

"We had a fantastic time. We've got just great feedback, everyone's having a really fun time and its the perfect opportunity to get our community together and just enjoy this beautiful day," Sheila Whittaker, General Manager at Nostalgia Wines said.

In reference to the cold snap last December that killed or damaged up to half the Okanagan's grape vines including virtually all of Nostalgia's vines, Whittaker said: "Mother Nature dealt us one bad card but she gave us a good card with this beautiful day so we'll take it!"

She added, "we're serious about the wine but when it comes to the party, we're serious about that too!"

Photo: Don Urquhart

Each year the winery partners with a charitable organization and for this particular event Nostalgia partnered with Russell Comerford who fundraises annually for the Tour de Cure of the BC Cancer Foundation.

Each August Comerford cycles over 200 km for the event. His challenge this year is to raise $10,000 and with the Nostalgia Crush party on Saturday he got off to a quick start with the event raising $2,100.

"The good news is we raised more money than ever before so I think it's been a really good day and we want to thank the community for their generosity," Whittaker said.

Getting back to the issue of the grape vines, she says they reckon they will have about 30 per cent of a crop next year. Not ideal by any stretch, but certainly headed in the right direction after no crop this year.

"Some of the vines are still alive. It's just that the buds are dead so we're hoping that the vines will have a new year of buds and we're hoping we'll have a more regular winter, and then those buds will then produce next year."

A substantial number of vines will be replaced next spring with Whittaker saying they've decided what they're going to plant and they've got their orders in for the vines.

"We're going to put in some Cabernet Sauvignon, we found a clone that's very winter hardy and also really nice quality - two things that we look for and then we'll put some Cab on the lower part and replace some of the Kerner there." The winery's Kerner and Viognier vines were hit the hardest in the deep freeze.

With the planting of the Cabernet Sauvignon the winery will have all the "ingredients" for a Meritage from their own vineyard, "so we will be self-sustaining for all the wines that we make," Whittaker highlighted. "Meritage" is a name for red and white Bordeaux-style wines without infringing on the Bordeaux region's legally protected designation of origin.

She goes on to note that planning a vineyard requires thinking far ahead, because "once the vines are in you really hope they'll stay there for a very long time."

Part of the replanting challenge was the random nature of the grapevine death where two or three rows survived and then two or three were dead and so on. In these cases the winery will replant what is on either side and not interject different varieties.

And for lovers of Nostalgia's popular Kerner variety, "we will plant quite a few blocks of Kerner," she added.