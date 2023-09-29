South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department will be clsoed Friday night

Photo: File

Interior Health has advised that emergency services will be unavailable at South Okanagan General Hospital from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 due to limited physician availability.

Patients needing urgent care are advised to seek care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.