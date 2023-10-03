Desert Sun hopes to raise awareness of domestic violence

Photo: Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which takes place in October, will be marked in the South Okanagan this year through a partnership between Desert Sun Counselling and the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Desert Sun is seeking the support of the community to help raise awareness about the often unspoken issue of domestic violence.

The urgent need for awareness is laid bare in the statistics which point to the fact that two in five women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetimes, yet 80 per cent of domestic violence cases go unreported.

The two organizations also highlight the importance of understanding the cyclical nature of domestic violence.

Boys who witness violence at home are 10 times more likely to become abusers themselves, while girls who grow up in homes with domestic violence face a six-times higher risk of experiencing sexual abuse.

Domestic violence encompasses various forms of abuse, including intimidation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, financial control, isolation, and emotional abuse.

“By spreading awareness, we hope to break the cycle and ensure a safer community for everyone,” the two said in a joint statement.

They suggest one powerful way to show support is by lighting up windows with purple lights and wearing purple or purple/white ribbons. Businesses, other agencies, and private residences are encouraged to participate by utilizing these visual symbols, which represent solidarity with survivors.

Purple lights can be purchased from the Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre or at any local hardware store, while purple ribbons will be available at various businesses in the area by donation.

The Town of Oliver has already taken a stand by committing to illuminate the Town Hall in purple throughout October. Desert Sun said it anticipates presenting the cause to the Town of Osoyoos and is hopeful they will follow suit.

“Together, we can make a difference,” the centre said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Desert Sun urges to “please be brave and contact us” at 250-485-7777.

“Our dedicated team is here to support you and help you navigate through this difficult journey.”