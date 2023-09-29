Osoyoos rescinds Stage 2 water restrictions that have been in effect since mid-June

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is rescinding Stage 2 Water Restrictions returning both the town and Rural Districts 8 & 9 to Normal Water Restrictions effective Oct. 1. Osoyoos went to Stage 2 in mid-June over concerns that low water reservoir levels would impede firefighting capabilities.

Under "Normal" restrictions sprinkling is only permitted at residential, commercial, and other non-agricultural properties according to even numbered addresses (Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday) and odd numbered (Sunday, Wednesday and Friday).



Properties equipped with an automated time clock sprinkler system are restricted to the hours of 12 midnight to 6 a.m. according to the even/odd address system.

Properties equipped with only manually controlled sprinkling systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only operate from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight also based on address.

Sprinkling is not permitted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during any day at any time of the year. Additionally, only one half inch (9mm) diameter outside tap outlet may be used at any one time for sprinkling. An open pipe or hose for irrigating purposes is not allowed.

Use of water hoses is permitted for the purpose of washing boats or motor vehicles only when equipped with an automatic shut off nozzle.

Water cannot be used to wash sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, except and only if necessary for applying a product such as paint or preservative, or when preparing a surface prior to paving or repointing bricks, or if required by law to comply with health or safety regulations.

The town notes that the following are exempt from the restrictions: Watering of public sports playing fields, turf farms, and golf courses; watering of flower, and vegetable gardens, decorative planters, shrubs, and trees using micro-irrigation, drip-irrigation, or a hose with an automatic shut off nozzle; Commercial car washes so long as each vehicle wash does not exceed 57 litres of water; or if issued a permit under this bylaw.

One further exemption exists for owners or occupiers of property who, because of physical or mental incapacity are unable to water their property within the restricted days and times. They may water their property on any two days of the week for a maximum of eight hours per day.

For more information visit osoyoos.ca/waterrestrictions.

