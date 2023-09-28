2nd Annual Pride Arts Festival thrills in Osoyoos

Photo: Don Urquhart

Osoyoos’ Gyro Park blossomed in a display of inclusivity and joy on a windy Saturday this past weekend as the 2nd Annual Pride Arts Festival filled the day with a flush of entertainment covering a vast spectrum of genres and styles.

Following the opening ceremonies and land acknowledgement, an estimated 70-80 people took part in the Pride March which aside from local community members and visitors from as far afield as the Lower Mainland also included Town of Osoyoos Councillors Zach Poturica and Johnny Cheong and family.

A small but persistent crowd soaked up the atmosphere and continuous variety of entertainment along with unique vendors and food trucks.

Photo: Don Urquhart Two-spirit performer Madeline Terbasket.

Kicking off the performances was Madeline Terbasket a two-spirit performing artist of Syilx, Ho-chunk and Anishinaabe background who gave credit to organizers SOS Pride and Wide Arts National Association (WANA) for featuring an Indigenous artist to open the show in traditional Syilx territory.

Their performances never fail to entertain and provoke reflection whether the storytelling of Terbasket or the outrageousness of their alter-ego, Rez Daddy.

Their performance on Saturday was wholly in theme with the event with a humorous yet pertinent story of the queer characters in Indigenous culture. Speaking of their performance they referenced both the fun and serious side.

“I see it as celebrating the two-spirit identity in a way that other people get to laugh. I got to right a wrong in history, and that was that we didn’t have our queer characters in our stories for a while,” they said.

They also referenced the dual nature of discrimination they face saying, “If you think about intersectionality, there are multiple parts of my identity that are discriminated against.”

On the recent anti-trans protests, they said: “I think they’re misinformed and it’s based out of hate. I don’t think that’s a way to live or think. They believe that trans people are not real and they’re afraid. I think it’s rooted in hate and they may not understand why,” they said agreeing it may not be dissimilar to how systemic racism operates.

On a positive note, she said, “It’s just so cool to see so many people come together in a loving way.”

When asked for their impression of the event, co-MC Cain Critchlow said the event was “an absolute blast! So many amazing, talented artists and also all the amazing vendors. It’s incredible.”

Keisa McLean, a board member of SOS Pride noted the weather was not quite as conducive as last year and a number of competing events from Keremeos to Oliver challenged crowd numbers, but “with all that being said, we’re so excited that so many people came out and celebrated with us.

Photo: Shae Fischer Aerialist Jenn Bruyer performs.

“It’s really cool to see such a variety of artists and a variety of community members who have attended, all ages, all demographics it’s really special to be part of it. I don’t feel disappointed. Looking at the people here who are here. Everybody is so engaged and so happy to be here. I think that’s just exactly what we want,” she said.

When asked about the importance of events like this, particularly given the protests last week she says: “It’s a scary thing to be a queer person and to show up to a pride event. It’s a very vulnerable thing to do and it’s a vulnerable thing for the performers to do.”

She added that events such as this are important in “holding space for this community, and recognizing how hard it is for people right now just to be existing.”

Photo: Don Urquhart Pride Arts Festival MCs Cain Critchlow (left) and Humaira Hamid.

For SOS Pride’s Humaira Hamid it was the mix of talent, love and location that made the day special.

“I think it’s an honour to be around so much talent and so much skill and so much love and passion that folks are pouring in,” she said. Noting the world-class acts she said it’s “absolutely stunning and we get it in such an intimate beautiful setting at this park water-side here in Osoyoos, it’s just incredible.

“I almost pinched myself this morning because this is what I get to live today,” she added.

When asked about the small crowd size she said: “I think it’s hard to be disappointed. I think there’s a pull towards the ‘bigger and better’ kind of dominant stories that are around. Something is only better if it expands a certain way, and I think there’s so much more depth this year than last year just from the organizing side.”

This in turn meant a greater depth of “care and attention” which then rippled through performances and vendors etc., ultimately giving visitors a more enjoyable experience.

Speaking of the recent gender protests she said it was “interesting and fortuitous timing for Pride Arts,” given that the event is planned a year out in advance.

“It’s a real labour of love and I think being able to have these kinds of experiences and meet each other so close in time is really important.

“If anybody is speaking ill of any part of what I identify with I feel like I’m safe along with the community, and if I see the visible show of solidarity and support and just celebration, it’s not about defending ourselves but simply being able to joyfully exist I think it’s so important.”

She expressed gratitude to the town of Osoyoos and the other sponsors saying, “It’s really heartening to see the structural support coming in.”

Photo: Shae Fischer

And finally, Hamid expressed the belief that people on both sides of the debate essentially desire similar things at the core.

“I actually think we all want the same thing which is safety, security and belonging for our lives and our families. So if we can come back to the root of that, I wonder if there’s more common ground there. Until that happens I think these kinds of spaces are irreplaceable.”