Oliver community food drive receives support

The 13th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in Oliver was another big day for community support and generosity.

Over $8,000 was raised in financial donations and the food bank received over 7,200 pounds of food donations.

All of these community donations go directly to helping the Oliver Food Bank.

On Saturday Sept. 23 the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive tent was set up at the Oliver Food Bank in an effort to generate community support to feed the hungry.

Also, from the Sept. 18-21, volunteers dropped off paper bags throughout the community that had instructions on them to donate food that would go directly back into the community for those in need.

If anyone missed this opportunity to donate, there is still the possibility to donate financially in the following ways: