The Town of Osoyoos will begin the shutdown process for Agricultural Irrigation Systems 8 and 9 on Monday, October 16.

If users require an extension of service applications are accepted until noon on Friday, October 13.

All applications must be made at Town Hall at 8707 Main Street, Osoyoos.

Town Hall hours of operations are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. excluding statutory holidays.

For further information contact the Operational Services Department at 250-495-6213.