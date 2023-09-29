We Will Recover wants to educate people on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Oliver

Photo: Anya Vido photo

At the Oliver Community Park, the third annual National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be celebrated this weekend.

The We Will Recover Society will be erecting their tipi and putting on an educational display for all community members to participate and learn.

Lori Vrebosch, executive director for the We Will Recover Society explains that this day for reconciliation is “not just a day for Indigenous people. It's a day for non-Indigenous people to learn.”

She further noted that on this day educational opportunities should be made available and that is a big part of what this day is all about.

The tipi will be erected the night of September 28th and illuminated orange, it will then be up all day Friday September 29 for people to come and check out the educational displays and speak with people.

Vrebosch commented that she is quite shocked about how few events are planned for the South Okanagan on such an important day of the year.

“This is the third year where we've honoured the day, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. I mean, come on, you cannot have compassion fatigue at this point.”

The South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) has contributed some indigenous cultural materials, including ceremonial materials that will be on display inside the tipi.

One educational initiative and display in particular that the We Will Recover Society is making will be using an old fashioned wooden desk to educate the public.

“We are antiquing it to make it look old and make it look like students have carved in or written numbers on that desk. What are those numbers? Those are the numbers that are super important that people need to understand with regards to what the history of the Indigenous people has been. For example 1951, the year that Indigenous people were allowed to gather and hire a lawyer. Ninety-four, that's the calls to action. Thirteen, the number of calls to action that have actually been undertaken.

“These are the kinds of numbers and then we will cut out some orange hands with the number and the corresponding piece of information that goes along with it and those will be labeled and put up inside and outside the tipi and around the park.”

They will “furnish the tipi with an educational display and all of these items are items of significance because those are the types of things that were taken away, ceremony, language, arts, culture,” Vrebosch explained.

The We Will Recover Society will then be erecting their tipi and pursuing education in Penticton at Gyro Park on Saturday. Where they will feature speakers, have an open mic, an educational display and they are calling on artisans, vendors, speakers, drummers, dancers, and all interested parties to attend.

On this same day the three elementary schools and the South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) will be hosting an event at Oliver Parks and Recreation from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Chief Clarence Louis will be coming and making a small presentation, and they will have different activities to participate in and learn from.