The South Okanagan Desert Valley Hospice Society gets IT boost

The Desert Valley Hospice Society is taking a leap into the 21st Century with its IT equipment thanks to a $32,482 investment from the Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund.

The Desert Valley Hospice Society (DVHS), who are committed to supporting quality delivery of palliative care and end-of-life services for residents in Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls and surrounding areas, says they have been dealing with outdated IT equipment for years and this money will go a long way.

“This funding has brought DVHS into the 21st century with its IT systems and has made the workspaces more ergonomically correct,”DCHS explained.

Before this investment, the DVHS had no file sharing systems in place and the laptops they were using were slow and outdated. Their staff were working with less than ideal office and computer equipment.

“The new systems will help our organization be better equipped in grant writing, monitoring and

reporting, will allow us to improve our website platform, and we will be more efficient in our daily operations,” DVHS explains.

Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development commented on the funding going to this organization that “Community service organizations are at the heart of communities like Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls and areas, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast.

“The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable the organizations that serve our diverse

communities to adapt and modernize their programs and services and to invest in the future of their organizations, staff, and volunteers.”

DVHS has a goal of care that is “the same regardless of setting; to ensure the best possible quality of life for dying people and their families.”

Sudds’ also pointed to the importance of this kind of funding to fill the isolation that was left by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commenting that together with the government and local organizations, there can exist a more equitable future for those in Oliver, Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls and area.