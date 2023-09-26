IH says walk-in services at Keremeos health centre temporarily unavailable

Photo: Google Street View The South Similkameen Health Centre.

Walk-in services at the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos will be temporarily unavailable on Wednesday, Sept. 27 due to unexpected limited nursing availability.

In a news release, Interior Health said patients with urgent needs will be redirected to Penticton Regional Hospital.

“During this time, all other community health services will continue as normal at the South Similkameen Health Centre,” IH said.

The health authority said anyone who needs life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 to be transported to the nearest facility. Anyone who doesn’t know if an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811.