Reports of gunshots were heard in Oliver on Wine Capital Weekend

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Wine Capital Weekend in Oliver was not all jubilant fun for everyone as gunshots were heard around 8:30 p.m near McKinney Rd. and Spillway Rd. on Saturday.

Oliver RCMP responded to the report and officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard what sounded like several gunshots.

However officers found no evidence at the scene to substantiate any of these claims and there were no reported injuries.

RCMP is continuing to conduct neighbour canvassing and speaking with witnesses to try and obtain any further information on the situation.

The investigation remains open and anyone that may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.