All evacuation alerts for Upper Park Rill Wildfire have been lifted

Photo: BCWFS All green areas are now lifted from evacuation alerts.

The final evacuation alerts due to the Upper Park Rill Wildfire have been rescinded in Electoral Area C near Willowbrook.

The 12 properties that were still on evacuation alert because of the Upper Park Rill Wildfire are now clear, but the RDOS notes that if anything changes in the fire situation, these could go back into effect.

The fire is considered "being held".

Increased winds and wildfire activity caused the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) to issue evacuation alerts for 12 properties on September 17.

The following addresses are no longer under evacuation alert:

2591 Willowbrook Road

2609 Willowbrook Road

2681 Willowbrook Road

2737 Willowbrook Road

2807 Willowbrook Road

2839 Willowbrook Road

2867 Willowbrook Road

2895 Willowbrook Road

130 Lillian Road

170 Lillian Road

143 Orofino Road

455 Orofino Road

For information on evacuation alerts and RDOS updates on wildfires visit the RDOS emergency website here.